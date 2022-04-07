Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s previous close.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 137,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $35,773,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.