Xponance Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 758.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of TT stock opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

