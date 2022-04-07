Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $45.89 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.63.

BIIB opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.42 and its 200-day moving average is $239.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

