Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,094 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.24% of Brown & Brown worth $48,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

