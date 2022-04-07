Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 77,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.70% of Federal Signal worth $44,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Federal Signal by 6.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $32.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.