Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 29,802 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 29,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $825,217.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 600 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $16,170.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,395 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $145,611.05.

NYSE MSP opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

