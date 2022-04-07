AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $881,297.55 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $482,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AAR during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

