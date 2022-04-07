William H. Rastetter Sells 10,728 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,446,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,219,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

