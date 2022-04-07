Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. Sells 19,166 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $60.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 68,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $71,512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

