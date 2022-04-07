Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.81.

AVTR opened at $32.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

