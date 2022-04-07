BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of BBAI opened at $10.37 on Monday. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $39,142,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

