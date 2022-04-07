Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Badger Meter’s performance has been benefiting from robust water quality acquisition-related sales, backlog conversion and record order momentum across its diverse portfolio of innovative water solutions. It is focused on investing in digital solutions that operationalize real-time data into actionable insights. A healthy demand environment and recovering market trends post the pandemic are tailwinds. Despite a challenging price environment, the company’s temporary cost-saving initiatives to ensure smooth functioning of business operations bode well. Strong cash generation and balance sheet boost its capital allocation strategy. This aids growth of its business organically and through acquisitions. However, high research and development (R&D) costs and manufacturing woes from electronic component shortage might dent its margins.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Badger Meter stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.13. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after buying an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 28.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $9,324,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,849,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

