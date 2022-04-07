Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,425 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,425 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $69,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

