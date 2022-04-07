Cwm LLC Invests $6.68 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 161,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,889,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 163,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 662.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $18,554,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

