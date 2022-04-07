Cwm LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SNY stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

