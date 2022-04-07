Cwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $112.22 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87.

