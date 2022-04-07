Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 275,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

