Cwm LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 136,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,276,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.