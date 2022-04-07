Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 368,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

