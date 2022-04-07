Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 434,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,749,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.