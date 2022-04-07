Cwm LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,929 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $584.79 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $357.61 and a 12-month high of $586.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

