Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2,161.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,901,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,130,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,655,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

