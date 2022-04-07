Cwm LLC Buys New Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 263,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.72% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Quanterix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Quanterix by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

QTRX opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $100,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,470 shares of company stock valued at $480,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

