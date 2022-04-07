111,419 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,956,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $109.00 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

