$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. SiteOne Landscape Supply also reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $104,453,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $153.30 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

