Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.
CSL stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $255.00.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.