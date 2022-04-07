Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.71.

CSL stock opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

