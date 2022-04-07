Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.20. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 65.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

