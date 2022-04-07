PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Lowered to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,544,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 213.2% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,200,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 817,086 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,278,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,430,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.