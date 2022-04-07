Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.50 million and the highest is $93.76 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of CTG opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

