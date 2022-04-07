Moffett Nathanson Initiates Coverage on Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.51 million. Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

