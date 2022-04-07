Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $63,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.