American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of American Water Works worth $61,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $355,066,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,133,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Water Works by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

