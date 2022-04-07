Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,649 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $57,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $128.69 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.