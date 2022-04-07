Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,232 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in NIKE by 11.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

