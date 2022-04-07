Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.76.

NYSE KNX opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

