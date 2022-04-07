Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

THR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $523.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,663,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,371,000. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

