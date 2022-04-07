A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,493 shares of company stock valued at $808,296 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

