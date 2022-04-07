David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PGNY opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.