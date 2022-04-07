David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $2,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PGNY opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.43.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.