Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $3,916,452.92 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of VMW opened at $111.01 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.