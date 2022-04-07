Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) CFO Sells $3,916,452.92 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VMW opened at $111.01 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VMware by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

