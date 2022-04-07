Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 276,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.
Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.