Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 276,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.42. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

