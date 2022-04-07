GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Sells $4,490,565.31 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GATX opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.94. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $84.50 and a twelve month high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

