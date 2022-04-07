Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PODD opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,162.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.14. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $193.70 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. American Trust acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,269,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Insulet by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

