Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

