4,149 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

