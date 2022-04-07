Riverwater Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.85 and its 200-day moving average is $360.87. The company has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.99 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

