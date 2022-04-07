Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $270,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 357.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

