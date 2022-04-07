Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CEO Sells $6,952,468.90 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

