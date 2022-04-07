Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $7,395,120.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $606.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.02 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average is $527.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

