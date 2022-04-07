Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 209,657 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of WDAY opened at $230.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.41 and a 200 day moving average of $257.82. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,301.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

