Barbara Richmond Sells 3,750 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total value of £19,950 ($26,163.93).
LON:RDW opened at GBX 526 ($6.90) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.55.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.
Redrow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
