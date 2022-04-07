Barbara Richmond Sells 3,750 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.98), for a total value of £19,950 ($26,163.93).

LON:RDW opened at GBX 526 ($6.90) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 568.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.85) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.67) to GBX 710 ($9.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.02) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.22).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

